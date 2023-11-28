Marinetrans India IPO opens on November 30, price band set at ₹26 per share
Marinetrans India IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, November 30, and will close on Tuesday, December 5. The price band is set at ₹26.
Marinetrans India IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, November 30, and will close on Tuesday, December 5. Marinetrans IPO 's price band is set at ₹26. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4000 shares and in multiples thereof. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 2.6 times of the face value of the equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started