Marinetrans India share price hits 5% lower circuit after listing at 15.4% premium on NSE SME exchange
Marinetrans India share price opened on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹30 per share levels
Marinetrans India IPO listing: Shares of Marinetrans India Limited listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹30 per share levels, delivering 15.4% premium against the issue price of ₹26 per equity share. However, profit booking soon triggered and Marinetrans India share price hit 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹28.50 apiece levels within few minutes of stock listing.
