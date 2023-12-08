comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 10:34:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.8 0.62%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 290.1 2.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 609.4 -0.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648 1.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.45 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Marinetrans India share price hits 5% lower circuit after listing at 15.4% premium on NSE SME exchange
Back Back

Marinetrans India share price hits 5% lower circuit after listing at 15.4% premium on NSE SME exchange

 Asit Manohar

Marinetrans India share price opened on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹30 per share levels

Marinetrans India share price touched 5% lower circuit after hitting intraday low of ₹28.50 on NSE. (https://marinetrans.in/)Premium
Marinetrans India share price touched 5% lower circuit after hitting intraday low of 28.50 on NSE. (https://marinetrans.in/)

Marinetrans India IPO listing: Shares of Marinetrans India Limited listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at 30 per share levels, delivering 15.4% premium against the issue price of 26 per equity share. However, profit booking soon triggered and Marinetrans India share price hit 5 per cent lower circuit at 28.50 apiece levels within few minutes of stock listing.

Marinetrans India shares have logged 8.56 lakh trade volume in first 13 minutes of share listing.

Marinetrans India IPO details

The public issue worth 10.92 crore opened for subscribers on 30th November 2023 and it remained open for bidding till 5th December 2023.  The company has said in its RHP that neet proceeds of the public issue will be used to pay for the following in order to meet its working capital needs, cover general corporate expenses, and pay for issue expenses in order to reap the benefits of being listed on the NSE Emerge Platform.

Listed peers of the company are Cargosol Logistics Ltd (with P/E of 8.56), Cargotrans Maritime Ltd (with P/E of 12.54), AllCargo logistics Ltd with P/E of 13.88), and Total Transport Systems Ltd (with P/E of 35.66), as per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Marinetrans is a sea freight forwarding company. From its start as a goods forwarder, the business later grew to provide door-to-door delivery and third-party logistics (3PL) services to the logistics sector through unofficial agreements with service providers. The company offers a wide range of freight-related and transport management services to its clients, including freight forwarding, which handles both air and sea freight.

The business has a branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and its headquarters are in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Its main mode of operation for shipping cargo worldwide is through JNPT, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Kandla, Chennai, Vizag, and other locations in India.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App