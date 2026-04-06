Hunny Yadav, a 30-year-old communications consultant, says his initial public offering (IPO) journey began with a feeling. The kind you get when everyone around you seems to be making easy money.
From sprint to stumble: Has the mad rush to invest in IPOs lost momentum?
SummaryThe era of easy gains from public listings appears to be nearing its end. A year after listing, only four mainboard IPOs were trading above their issue price in 2025. Our deep dive on what to expect going forward.
Hunny Yadav, a 30-year-old communications consultant, says his initial public offering (IPO) journey began with a feeling. The kind you get when everyone around you seems to be making easy money.
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