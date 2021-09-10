Markolines Traffic Controls IPO to open next week. Details here

Sanjay B Patil, CMD of Markoline Traffic Controls Limited said “The big players or developers of highways did not want to diversify from their core business, we found a new business sector of helping them in Highway operations and maintenance. India has the second-largest road network in the world, spanning a total of 6.21 million kilometers (km) and still growing every day. With the huge market potential and being present in the market with performance and high credentials, Markolines certainly have the advantage for sustainable growth in coming years."