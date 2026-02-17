Marushika Technology IPO allotment date in focus: GMP jumps! Check steps to track status

Marushika Technology IPO allotment: Following the closure of Marushika Technology's initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status.

Marushika Technology IPO allotment date is today, February 17. The ₹27-crore IPO, which was open from February 12 to February 16, was booked 17.94 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was booked the least at 2.92 times. While participation from non-institutional and retail investors remained robust as their quotas were booked 41 times and 16.51 times, respectively according to Chittorgarh data.

Marushika Technology IPO price band was fixed at ₹111 to ₹117 per share. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 1200 shares.

The offer was entirely a fresh share sale of 0.23 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. This means that all proceeds will be received by the company, which it plans to use for repayment of debt, funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Marushika Technology IPO Allotment Status To check the Marushika Technology IPO allotment status, investors need to visit either the website of the registrar (Skyline Financial Services in this case) or the exchange NSE SME.

Steps to check Marushika Technology IPO allotment on NSE Head to the NSE IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

From the dropdown, select the symbol: Marushika

Enter your PAN Number and your Application Number

Hit Submit Steps to check Marushika Technology IPO allotment on Skyline Financial Head to the Skyline Financial IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

Pick Marushika Technology from the company dropdown

Enter Client ID/Folio Number or CAF Number or PAN Number

Hit Search Marushika Technology IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Marushika Technology IPO has jumped in the last two days, according to Investorgain.com. Marushika Technology IPO GMP today is ₹2. This means that shares of the company are trading ₹2 above the offer price of ₹117.

At the current GMP, Marushika Technology IPO listing price could be ₹119, signalling 1.71%

The shares of Marushika Technology are slated to list on the NSE SME on February 19.

NEXGEN Financial Solutions is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.