Mason Infratech IPO: A look at how to check allotment status and latest GMP
Mason Infratech IPO GMP is at ₹15, which means it is likely to list at ₹79, a 23.44% premium. Allotment status can be checked on Kfin Technologies' website.
Following the conclusion of the three-day bidding process, investors are now able to verify their allotment status for the SME IPO of Mason Infratech. This can be done by visiting the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar handling the IPO process. Investors eagerly await confirmation of their shares in this latest offering from Mason Infratech, reflecting the culmination of investor interest and market participation during the bidding period.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started