Mason Infratech IPO: A look at how to check allotment status and latest GMP

Mason Infratech IPO GMP is at ₹ 15, which means it is likely to list at ₹ 79, a 23.44% premium. Allotment status can be checked on Kfin Technologies' website.

Following the conclusion of the three-day bidding process, investors are now able to verify their allotment status for the SME IPO of Mason Infratech. This can be done by visiting the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar handling the IPO process. Investors eagerly await confirmation of their shares in this latest offering from Mason Infratech, reflecting the culmination of investor interest and market participation during the bidding period.

The ₹30.46 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mason Infratech was available for subscription between June 24 and June 26 with a price band of ₹62-64. The issue saw strong demand, being subscribed 32.89 times in the 3 days of bidding. Investors bid for 10.42 crore shares compared to the 31.68 lakh shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was the most sought after, with bids 50.20 times the available shares, followed by the retail investor quota at 36.59 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category at 13.40 times.

How to check? Go to the web portal of Kfin Technologies

Click on any of the five links

Select the IPO name in dropbox

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID card

Enter the captcha code after the application number if you choose that option. Press "Submit."

If you choose Demat Account, enter the captcha code and your account information. Click "Submit."

Enter the captcha and PAN number to access the third option, PAN. Click "Submit." By following this method investors can quickly determine their allotment status and proceed accordingly with their investments.

The shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts on June 28. Investors not allotted shares will also have their refunds initiated on the same day.

The shares will be listed on NSE SME Emerge on July 1, 2024.

IPO details The Mason Infratech issue is entirely a fresh issue of 47.6 lakh shares worth ₹30.46 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component to this IPO.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The minimum lot size for an application was 2,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1,28,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI was 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,56,000.

Incorporated in 2020, Mason Infratech Limited is a real estate construction company that provides construction services for both residential and commercial buildings, including new and redevelopment projects. The company offers comprehensive construction services for residential, corporate, and commercial buildings and mainly operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

The promoters of the company are Asit Thakkar Dattani, Ashutosh Juthani and Smeet Thakkar Dattani.

Mason Infratech Limited's revenue increased by 112.76 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 121.56 percent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Mason Infratech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Mason Infratech IPO is Globalworth Securities.

Mason Infratech IPO GMP today The GMP or grey market premium for the stock is ₹15, which indicates that the issue is likely to list at ₹79, a 23.44 percent premium to the issue price of ₹64.

The GMP was the same in the previous three sessions, since June 24, 2024. It was 0 before that.

