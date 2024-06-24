Mason Infratech IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details about NSE SME IPO in 10 points
Mason Infratech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today, say market observers
Mason Infratech IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mason Infratech Limited has opened today. The public offer worth ₹30.46 crore will remain open until June 26, 2024. The company has fixed the Mason Infratech IPO price band at ₹62 to ₹64, and the public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge Platform. However, the public issue is trading at par in the grey market today. The company aims to raise ₹30.46 crore from the public offer through the issuance of fresh shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started