Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mason Infratech IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details about NSE SME IPO in 10 points

Mason Infratech IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details about NSE SME IPO in 10 points

Asit Manohar

  • Mason Infratech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today, say market observers

Mason Infratech IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at 62 to 64 per equity share.

Mason Infratech IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mason Infratech Limited has opened today. The public offer worth 30.46 crore will remain open until June 26, 2024. The company has fixed the Mason Infratech IPO price band at 62 to 64, and the public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge Platform. However, the public issue is trading at par in the grey market today. The company aims to raise 30.46 crore from the public offer through the issuance of fresh shares.

Important Mason Infratech IPO details

Here we list out the top 10 Mason Infratech IPO details below:

1] Mason Infratech IPO GMP: The company's shares are trading at par in the grey market today, which means Mason Infratech IPO GMP today is zero.

2] Mason Infratech IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at 62 to 64 per equity share.

3] Mason Infratech IPO date: Subscription for the book build issue opened today and will remain open until June 26, 2024.

4] Mason Infratech IPO size: The company aims to raise 30.46 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Mason Infratech IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2000 company shares.

6] Mason Infratech IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is Thursday, June 27th, 2024.

7] Mason Infratech IPO investment limit: As bidders can apply in lots, an applicant would require at least 1,28,000 to apply for the SME IPO.

8] Mason Infratech IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9 Mason Infratech IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 1st July 2024.

10] Mason Infratech IPO lead manager: Expert Global Consultants Private Limited has been appointed as the lead manager of the book build issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
