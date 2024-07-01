Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mason Infratech shares list with 37.5% premium at 88 apiece on NSE SME

Mason Infratech shares list with 37.5% premium at ₹88 apiece on NSE SME

Ankit Gohel

  • Mason Infratech shares were listed at 88.00 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 37.5% to the issue price of 64 per share.

Mason Infratech IPO price band was fixed at 62 to 64 per equity share.

Mason Infratech share price made a strong stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at 88.00 apiece on NSE SME, higher by 24 or at a premium of 37.5% to the issue price of 64 per share.

Mason Infratech IPO listing was better than market expectations. This is because Mason Infratech shares were trading higher by 10 in the unlisted market. This indicated Mason Infratech GMP today, grey market premium, was 15.6% to the issue price.

Also Read: Vraj Iron and Steel IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online, other key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mason Infratech Ltd, a real estate construction company, was launched on June 24. The subscription period ended on June 26.

Mason Infratech IPO allotment was finalized on June 27 and the IPO listed on NSE SME today, July 1.

Mason Infratech IPO price band was set at 62 to 64 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company 30.46 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 47.6 lakh equity shares.

Also Read: Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma IPO to open on July 3: Namita Thapar to offload stake—Top 10 things to know

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Mason Infratech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the IPO registrar.

Real estate developer Mason Infratech provides construction services for both residential and commercial buildings, including new and redevelopment projects. The company mainly operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

