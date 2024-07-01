Mason Infratech shares list with 37.5% premium at ₹88 apiece on NSE SME

Mason Infratech share price made a strong stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at ₹88.00 apiece on NSE SME, higher by ₹24 or at a premium of 37.5% to the issue price of ₹64 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mason Infratech IPO listing was better than market expectations. This is because Mason Infratech shares were trading higher by ₹10 in the unlisted market. This indicated Mason Infratech GMP today, grey market premium, was 15.6% to the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mason Infratech Ltd, a real estate construction company, was launched on June 24. The subscription period ended on June 26.

Mason Infratech IPO allotment was finalized on June 27 and the IPO listed on NSE SME today, July 1.

Mason Infratech IPO price band was set at ₹62 to ₹64 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company ₹30.46 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 47.6 lakh equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Mason Infratech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the IPO registrar.

Real estate developer Mason Infratech provides construction services for both residential and commercial buildings, including new and redevelopment projects. The company mainly operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!