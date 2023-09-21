Master Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Master Components Ltd, the engineering components manufacturer, has so far received strong demand from investors.

The public offer has been oversubscribed in the retail as well as Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Let us check the Master Components IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details

Master Components IPO Subscription Status

Master Components IPO has been subscribed 7.86 times so far on Thursday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 82.21 lakh equity shares as compared to 10.46 lakh shares on the offer till 3:45 pm.

The Master Components IPO has received 9.45 times subscription in the retail category and 5.86 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Master Components IPO GMP Today

Master Components IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Master Components shares are trading higher by ₹20 than their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Master Components share listing is estimated to be at ₹160 apiece, which is at a 14.3% premium to the issue price.

Master Components IPO Details

The Master Components IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 18, will close on today, September 21.

Master Components IPO is an SME IPO and the company plans to raise ₹15.43 crore from the maiden public offer. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.

Master Components IPO price band has been fixed at ₹140 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹140,000.

The basis of IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 26 and refunds to be initiated on September 27, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees will take place on September 28.

Master Components shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME on September 29.

The book running lead manager for the issue is Aryaman Financial Services Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

