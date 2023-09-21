Master Components IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP, other details on last day2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Master Components IPO is an SME IPO and the company plans to raise ₹15.43 crore from the maiden public offer. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.
Master Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Master Components Ltd, the engineering components manufacturer, has so far received strong demand from investors.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message