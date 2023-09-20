Master Components IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 1.65 times so far; check latest GMP, other details1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Master Components IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.
Master Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering components manufacturer Master Components Ltd, which opened for public subscription on Monday, September 18, will close on September 21.
