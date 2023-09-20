Master Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering components manufacturer Master Components Ltd, which opened for public subscription on Monday, September 18, will close on September 21.

Master Components IPO is an SME IPO. The company plans to raise ₹15.43 crore from the maiden public offer that comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.

The company has fixed the Master Components IPO price band at ₹140 per share. The lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is ₹140,000.

The basis of IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 26 and refunds to be initiated on September 27, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees will take place on September 28.

Master Components shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME on September 29.

The book running lead manager for the issue is Aryaman Financial Services Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Master Components IPO Subscription Status

Master Components IPO has been subscribed 1.65 times so far on Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 17.31 lakh equity shares as compared to 10.46 lakh shares on the offer till 3:20 pm.

The Master Components IPO has received 1.90 times subscription in the retail category and 1.41 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Master Components IPO GMP Today

Master Components IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, as per market observers. This indicates that the Master Components shares are trading at their issue price of ₹140 apiece in the grey market with no premium or discount.