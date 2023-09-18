comScore
Master Components IPO opens today; check subscription status, latest GMP, other key details
Master Components IPO opens today; check subscription status, latest GMP, other key details

 1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST Livemint

Master Components IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.

Master Components IPO price band has been fixed at ₹140 per share. The face value of each share is ₹10 apiece. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Master Components IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering components manufacturer Master Components Ltd opened for public subscription on Monday, September 18.

Master Components IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue. The company plans to raise 15.43 crore from the maiden public offer that comprises a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to 9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to 5.63 crore.

Master Components IPO price band has been fixed at 140 per share. The face value of each share is 10 apiece.

The public offer closes on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on September 26 and initiate refunds on September 27, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 28.

Master Components shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date on September 29.

Master Components IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors is 140,000.

The book running lead manager for the issue is Aryaman Financial Services Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Master Components IPO Subscription Status

Master Components IPO has been subscribed 0.18 times so far on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1.85 lakh equity shares as compared to 10.46 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available on the NSE till 1:30 pm.

The Master Components IPO has received 0.24 times subscription in the retail category and 0.11 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Master Components IPO GMP Today

Master Components IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 0. This indicates that the Master Components shares are trading at their issue price of 140 apiece in the grey market with no premium or discount.

