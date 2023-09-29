Master Components IPO listed on NSE SME today at ₹140.40 per share, 0.28% higher than the issue price of ₹140.

Master Components IPO listing date: Master Components shares made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Master Components share price today was listed at ₹140.40 per share, 0.28% higher than the issue price of ₹140.

Master Components IPO price band was set at ₹140 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Master Components IPO lot size was 1000 equity shares and in multiples of 1000 equity shares thereafter.

Master Components IPO details Master Components IPO planned to raise ₹15.43 crore from the maiden public offer. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 7 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹9.80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.02 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹5.63 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its objectives, including general corporate purposes and meeting working capital requirements.

The book running lead manager for the issue is Aryaman Financial Services Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

The company's primary focus is moulding materials to create innovative components for applications in the electrical, medical, industrial, and automotive sectors.

Master Components IPO GMP Today Master Components IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹140 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

