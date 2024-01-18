Maxposure IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
Maxposure IPO: The initiation of the refund process will start on January 19, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will also receive their shares in their demat accounts on January 19.
Maxposure IPO: Maxposure IPO's share allotment has been finalised on Thursday, January 18. The investors who had applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Bigshare Service website as well as on BSE. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.
