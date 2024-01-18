Maxposure IPO: Maxposure IPO's share allotment has been finalised on Thursday, January 18. The investors who had applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Bigshare Service website as well as on BSE. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process will start on January 19, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will also receive their shares in their demat accounts on January 19. Maxposure IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 22, 2024. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Maxposure IPO.

Step-by-step guide to check Maxposure IPO allotment status If you have applied for the Maxposure IPO, you can check your Maxposure IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Maxposure IPO allotment status of your application on the Maxposure IPO allotment link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

How to check Maxposure IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: 1.Log on to Maxposure IPO allotment page

2.Select IPO Name ‘Maxposure‘ from the drop-down menu bar

3.Select option from PAN number or application number

4.As per selection add PAN number, application number, or demat account number

5.Click on the ‘Search’ button

6.You will be able to see your Maxposure IPO allotment status on the screen.

Maxposure IPO Subscription Status On its last day, the IPO was subscribed by 987.47 times on Wednesday. On day 1, the Maxposure IPO subscription status was 72.58 times, and the issue was subscribed 190.43 times on day two. On the third and final day, Maxposure IPO was subscribed 987.47 times.

Maxposure IPO The SME IPO is worth ₹20.26 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 6,140,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, without any offer for sale. Maxposure IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹31 to ₹33 apiece. The SME IPO lot size included 4,000 shares. Investors can bid for a 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

The company is a diverse new-age media and entertainment firm that provides 360-degree services across various distribution platforms, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The four pillars of Maxposure, a company that specialises in custom solutions, are advertising, content marketing, technology, and in-flight entertainment. Prakash and Sweta Johari are the company's promoters.

Maxposure IPO GMP today Maxposure IPO GMP or grey market premium is +70, higher to the previous session. This indicates Maxposure share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Maxposure share price was indicated at ₹103 apiece, which is 212.12 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹33.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

