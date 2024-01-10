Maxposure IPO: Check date, price band, GMP and other details
According to primary market experts, the company has set the price band for its upcoming public issue at ₹31 to ₹33 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Media and entertainment services company Maxposure is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The SME issue will open for subscirption on January 15, 2024 and closes on January 17, 2024.
