Maxposure IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details
Maxposure IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15, and will close on Wednesday, January 17. Maxposure IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹31 to ₹33 apiece. Maxposure IPO lot size consists of 4,000 shares.
Maxposure IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15, and will close on Wednesday, January 17. Maxposure IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹31 to ₹33 apiece. Maxposure IPO lot size consists of 4,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started