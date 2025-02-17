Maxvolt Energy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of lithium-ion batteries manufacturer Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd received decent demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalise soon.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from February 12 to 14. Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment date is likely today, February 17, and the tentative IPO listing date is February 19.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Maxvolt Energy IPO share allotment soon. The equity shares of the Maxvolt Energy Industries will be listed on NSE SME.

When the Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will soon credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment status online through the NSE website as well as the official portal of the Maxvolt Energy IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Maxvolt Energy IPO registrar.

In order to do a Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Maxvolt Energy IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the Bigshare Services website on this link - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2] Click any of the Server links

Step 3] Select ‘Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited’ from the dropdown menu

Step 4] Choose among Application No., Beneficiary ID or PAN in the Selection Type dropdown menu

Step 5] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 6] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Maxvolt Energy IPO GMP Maxvolt Energy Industries shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Maxvolt Energy IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Maxvolt Energy shares are trading at par with their issue price, without any premium or discount.

Considering the Maxvolt Energy IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Maxvolt Energy Industries shares would be ₹180 apiece, which is at no premium or discount to the IPO price of ₹180 per share.

Maxvolt Energy IPO Details Maxvolt Energy IPO opened for subscription on February 12, and closed on February 14. Maxvolt Energy IPO allotment date is likely today, February 17, and the IPO listing date is expected to be February 19. Maxvolt Energy IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Maxvolt Energy IPO price band was fixed at ₹180 per share. The company raised ₹54 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 24 lakh equity shares worth ₹43 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹10.80 crore.

The public issue was subscribed 3.23 times in total. It received 1.97 times subscription in the retail category and 6.76 times booking in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 1.45 times.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Maxvolt Energy IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.