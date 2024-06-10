May 2024 IPO market sees ₹9,606 crore raised by 5 firms, no discounts on listing; check details here
May 2024 saw 5 IPOs raising ₹9,606 crore, the highest in 8 months. Offers for Sale category accounted for 64 percent of total fundraising. TBO Tek had best debut performance at 55 percent premium, followed by Indegene at 45 percent.
May 2024 witnessed remarkable IPO (initial public offering) market activity with 5 firms collectively raising ₹9,606 crore, the highest in 8 months, since September 2023. The offers for sale category accounted for 64 percent of the total fundraising, approximately ₹6,200 crore, while the fresh capital issuances contributed ₹3,404 crore.
