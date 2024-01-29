Mayank Cattle Food IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, review, other key details
Mayank Cattle Food IPO opens for subscription on January 29 and closes on January 31 with a price band of ₹108 per share. Mayank Cattle Food manufactures non-edible maize oil and cake for cattle feed. Its manufacturing plant in Gujarat is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, January 29, and will close on Wednesday, January 31. Mayank Cattle Food IPO price band has been set at ₹108 apiece. Mayank Cattle Food IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.
