Mayank Cattle Food IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Cattle food manufacturer Mayank Cattle Food has announced the price band at ₹108 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO will open for subscription on January 29, 2024 and closes on January 31, 2024. Mayank Cattle Food IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹19.44 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹259,200.

Not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the rest of the issue is reserved for other investors.

The allotment for the Mayank Cattle Food IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 5, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Mayank Cattle Food IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Mayank Cattle Food IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO GMP today Currently, the shares of Mayank Cattle Food IPO are not available in the grey market. The shares of Mayank Cattle Food IPO are available at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today, say market observers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayank Cattle Food Limited is an Oil company engaged in the business of manufacturing Cattle Food, Animal Food, Cattle Food Cake and Edible Oil.

The company operates a manufacturing facility equipped with the latest machinery and technology, situated in Rajkot, Gujarat. The facility covers an area of approximately 87,133 sq. ft.

The company currently has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum for Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum for Maize Cake. In the financial year 2023-24, the company expanded its installed capacity from 18,126 MT per annum to 22,896 MT per annum for Maize Oil and 36,252 MT per annum to 45,792 MT per annum for Maize Cake.

Mayank Cattle Food Limited saw its revenue decline by -4.15% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 64.45 percent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

