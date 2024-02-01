Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status : Mayank Cattle Food IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Friday, February 2, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, February 5 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Mayank Cattle Food IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit Mayank Cattle Food IPO registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'Mayank Cattle Food' from the dropbox

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code

Step 5:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status

Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status is 8.83 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 11.77 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 5.90 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 1,51,05,600 shares against 17,10,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status was 78% on day 1, and on the second day the issue was subscribed 2.75 times.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO GMP today

Mayank Cattle Food IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Mayank Cattle Food share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mayank Cattle Food share price was indicated at ₹118 apiece, which is 9.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹108.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

