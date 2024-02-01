Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP steady, steps to check Mayank Cattle IPO allotment status
Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal and the refund process will commence for those who were not allotted shares.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status : Mayank Cattle Food IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mayank Cattle Food IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started