Mayank Cattle Food IPO listing price today: Mayank Cattle Food share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Mayank Cattle Food share price was listed at ₹116, which is 7.41% higher than the issue price of ₹108. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayank Cattle Food IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 29, and closed on Wednesday, January 31. Mayank Cattle Food IPO price band was set at ₹108 apiece. Mayank Cattle Food IPO lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayank Cattle Food manufactures non-edible maize oil and cake (cattle feed). The company has been producing non-edible maize oil and caked maize, which is used as cattle feed. The business process involves buying the maize germ, followed by automated removal, packing, and sale of the maize cake and oil.

The company's promoters are Ajay and Bharatkumar Popatlal Vachhani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, Mayank Cattle Food Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 64.45% while its revenue declined by 4.15%. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Mayank Cattle Food IPO details Mayank Cattle Food IPO, which is worth ₹19.44 crore, consists of fresh issue of 18,00,000 shares. This is a completely fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The issue's objectives are to provide funding for general business objectives, working capital requirements, issue expenses, and capital expenditures for the purchase of new equipment and machinery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the Mayank Cattle Food IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar and Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager. Market maker Rikhav Securities is in charge of the Mayank Cattle Food IPO.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status is 8.83 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 11.77 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 5.90 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayank Cattle Food IPO subscription status was 78% on day 1, and on the second day the issue was subscribed 2.75 times.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO GMP today Mayank Cattle Food IPO GMP or grey market premium is +9. This indicates Mayank Cattle Food share price were trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mayank Cattle Food share price was indicated at ₹117 apiece, which is 8.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹108.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!