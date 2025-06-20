Mayasheel Ventures IPO opens today: GMP, price, date, other details in 10 points

Mayasheel Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mayasheel Ventures Limited has opened today and will remain open until 24 June 2025. The company has fixed the Mayasheel Ventures IPO price band at ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share, and it aims to raise ₹27.28 crore by issuing fresh shares. The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME platform. A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 3,000 company shares. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

Top 10 Mayasheel Ventures IPO details 1] Mayasheel Ventures IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today.

2] Mayasheel Ventures IPO price: The company has declared the price band for the book-build issue at ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share.

3] Mayasheel Ventures IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open until 24 June 2025.

4] Mayasheel Ventures IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹27.28 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Mayasheel Ventures IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 3,000 company shares.

Advertisement

6] Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment date: The most likely date to finalise the share allocation is 25 June 2025.

7] Mayasheel Ventures IPO registrar: Maashitla Securities Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Mayasheel Ventures IPO lead manager: Narnolia Financial Services has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Mayasheel Ventures IPO listing date: The most likely date for allotment of shares is 27 June 2025.

10] Mayasheel Ventures IPO review: The market capitalisation of Mayasheel Ventures IPO is ₹103.64 crore. As of 31 March 2025, the company's price-to-book is ₹2.65. The company's PAT margin stood at 6.63%, and the debt-equity ratio was 1.60.