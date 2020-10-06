Mazagon Dock IPO: How to check share allocation status

The allocation of shares in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday or Thursday. Investors who had applied can check the status of their application on the website of its registrar Alankit Assignments, which will manage the subscription and refund. The IPO of state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was subscribed a whopping 157.41 times. The IPO had closed last week.