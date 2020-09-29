Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opens today: Key things to know before you subscribe

"Mazagon Dock is a Government owned entity with a strong order book of over ₹54,074 crore and a client list with reputed names like MOD and Indian Coastal Guard. Apart from being a dominant player with high barriers to entry, Mazagon is also debt-free and enjoys a few perks due to its proximity to the coasts of Mumbai. Financially, the topline has seen decent growth however the bottomline isn’t growing at the same pace. How quickly it is able to execute orders and generate cashflows will decide Mazagon’s future growth trajectory," she said.