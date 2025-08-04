M&B Engineering IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

M&B Engineering IPO allotment date: The allotment of shares for the M&B Engineering IPO is drawing attention as both investors and market analysts await the final decisions regarding share allotment. The investors who applied for the issue can check M&B Engineering IPO allotment status on M&B Engineering IPO's registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime India).

M&B Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30 and closed on Friday, August 1. M&B Engineering IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 36.20 times, according to BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 32.55 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 38.24 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 36.72 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 8.13 times.

Investors can confirm their share allocation by checking the allocation basis. This will also show the number of shares received in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not granted, the company will initiate the application procedure. The shares should be credited to the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, August 5 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

If you have applied for the M&B Engineering IPO, you can do a M&B Engineering IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the M&B Engineering IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check M&B Engineering IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be updated once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select either the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the details for the option chosen in Step 2.

How to check M&B Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Access the allotment section on the official BSE website - Online status inquiry for M&B Engineering IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the existing options under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 From the provided list under 'Issue Name', choose the IPO.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check M&B Engineering IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website - M&B Engineering IPO allotment status inquiry online NSE - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE site, click 'Click here to sign up' and register using your PAN.

Step 3 Fill in your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

M&B Engineering IPO GMP today M&B Engineering IPO GMP today is +45. This indicates M&B Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of M&B Engineering share price was indicated at ₹430 apiece, which is 11.69% higher than the IPO price of ₹385.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.