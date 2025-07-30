M&B Engineering IPO Day 1: Check GMP, issue details, review. Apply or not?

M&B Engineering Ltd is opening for subscription today, Wednesday, July 30. The issue, which has a price band of ₹366 to ₹385, will close on Friday, August 1. At the highest end of the price band, the market capitalization of the Gujarat-based firm is projected to be ₹2,200 crore.

M&B Engineering Limited has allocated 75,74,026 equity shares to 24 anchor investors, raising ₹291.60 crores in advance of the company’s planned IPO at the upper price of ₹385 per equity share.

The company is recognized as one of the top providers of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Self-Supported Roofing in the country, with an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA for PEB and 1,800,000 square meters annually for Self-Supported Roofing.

The firm has stated that 75 percent of the offer size is set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

M&B Engineering IPO Subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Wednesday's deals.

M&B Engineering IPO Review As per Anand Rathi Research, the company's revenue is expected to experience robust growth in FY26, given that its Cheyyar facility, which began operations in FY24, was active for only five months in FY25. Although the high reliance on raw material costs and a narrow sector focus present significant risks, the company's leading position in Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs), its extensive manufacturing footprint across India, and its consistent expansion into international markets (including the USA) offer promising long-term growth prospects. Therefore, the brokerage advises a “SUBSCRIBE FOR LONG TERM” recommendation for this issue.

M&B Engineering IPO details M&B Engineering IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹275 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore from its promoters.

The proceeds from the new issuance are planned to be used for purchasing machinery and equipment for the company's manufacturing facilities, repaying debts, addressing working capital requirements, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the lead managers overseeing the book-running for this issuance.

M&B Engineering IPO GMP today M&B Engineering IPO GMP today is +43. This indicates M&B Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of M&B Engineering share price was indicated at ₹428 apiece, which is 11.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹385.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.