M&B Engineering IPO listing today. Here’s what GMP, experts say on debut

M&B Engineering IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, August 6) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, M&B Engineering share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. M&B Engineering share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per the notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that starting Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the equity shares of M&B Engineering will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

M&B Engineering IPO, valued at ₹650 crore, comprises a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹275 crore and a promoter-led offer for sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for acquiring equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing sites, settling debt, fulfilling working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors serve as the lead managers for the offering.

M&B Engineering is recognized as one of the leading providers nationwide for Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Self-Supported Roofing, boasting an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA for PEB and an annual output of 1,800,000 square meters for Self-Supported Roofing.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's publicly traded competitors include Pennar Industries Ltd (which has a P/E ratio of 25.23), Bansal Roofing Products Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 28.39), BirlaNU Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd, and Interarch Building Products Ltd (featuring a P/E ratio of 33.69).

M&B Engineering IPO listing price prediction Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies believes that M&B Engineering shares are set to list today after being well-received by the investors.

Goel highlighted that the issue garnered strong investor interest, closing with an overall subscription of 38.11 times. Institutional investors led the bidding with QIBs subscribing 38.63x, while NIIs came in at 40.22x and retail at 34.36x. The robust participation across all categories indicates healthy market confidence, with expectations pointing toward a modestly positive listing debut.

Gaurav explained that at the upper end of the price band ( ₹385), the IPO values the company at a P/E of ~28.5x FY25 earnings. While this valuation is relatively premium within its peer set, it is partially justified by the company's improved profitability profile, asset-light model, and execution capability. The fresh issue proceeds are expected to ease working capital pressures and reduce debt, further strengthening the balance sheet.

“While investor response has been strong, market tone ahead of listing suggests that the stock may see mild to moderate upside on debut, given the fair valuation and sound fundamentals. For long-term investors, M&B Engineering offers a credible infrastructure play with solid earnings visibility, operational discipline, and sectoral tailwinds in its favour,” added Goel.

According to Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director, Choice Capital, priced between ₹366 – ₹385 per share, the issue received robust participation across all investor segments. The company is a market leader in pre-engineered buildings and self-supported roofing systems, supported by a growing export presence. It has demonstrated consistent revenue growth at a CAGR of 12.83% from FY22 to FY25, strong profit margins of ~7.8%, and operational efficiency. A premium listing is anticipated, reflecting the company’s leadership and solid fundamentals. Backed by a healthy order book and expansion plans, analysts remain optimistic about its long-term potential.

M&B Engineering IPO GMP today M&B Engineering IPO GMP today is +44. This indicates M&B Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹44 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of M&B Engineering share price was indicated at ₹429 apiece, which is 11.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹385.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. Investorgain.com experts note that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, and the highest GMP is ₹65.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.