M&B Engineering IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 key details about ₹650 crore issue

M&B Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of M&B Engineering, a steel roofing solutions provider, will kick off for subscription tomorrow. It is among the three IPOs that are opening for subscription tomorrow, including NSDL and Sri Lotus Developers.

Apart from this, Laxmi India Finance and Aditya Infotech will enter their second day of bidding on Wednesday, highlighting the frenzy in the IPO market.

M&B Engineering IPO: 10 things to know Before applying for M&B Engineering IPO, here are the 10 key things you must know:

1. M&B Engineering IPO Dates M&B Engineering IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The allotment for the issue is likely on August 4 with the tentative listing date set as August 6.

2. M&B Engineering IPO Price Band M&B Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹366 to ₹385 per share.

3. M&B Engineering IPO Size M&B Engineering IPO, worth ₹650 crore, is a mix of fresh issue of ₹275 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore.

4. M&B Engineering IPO Lot Size Investors can apply for M&B Engineering IPO in lots of 38 shares. The minimum investment required by the retail investor to apply for one lot if ₹13,908, considering the upper end of the price band.

5. M&B Engineering IPO Objective While the proceeds from the OFS would go to the selling shareholders, the fresh funds raised will be used for various purposes, including funding the equipment, machinery and transport vehicles at manufacturing facilities, investment in IT software upgradation, repayment of certain corporate borrowings and general corporate purposes.

6. M&B Engineering IPO Reservation In the public offer, 75% is allocated to QIBs, 10% to retail investors and the remaining 15% to the NIIs.

7. M&B Engineering IPO GMP M&B Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹34. At the current GMP, the shares of the company could list at ₹419 apiece, a premium of nearly 9% to the issue price.

8. About M&B Engineering M&B Engineering, is a key player in India’s pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) segment. It has executed over 9,500 projects as of the end of Fiscal 2025. The company operates under two divisions—Phenix and Proflex — and offers turnkey solutions that cover design, engineering, manufacturing, and erection.

According to its filings, M&B Engineering has an installed capacity of 103,800 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) for PEB structures and 1.8 million square metres per annum for self-supported roofing (SSR) solutions, as of March 31, 2025.

The company serves clients across multiple sectors, including general engineering, manufacturing, food and beverages, warehousing and logistics, power, textiles, and railways.

9. M&B Engineering IPO BRLMs Equirus Capital Private Limited and DAM Capital are the book-running lead managers while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

10. Industry overview Pre-engineered construction is gaining momentum in India, driven by increasing automation in the construction sector and a shortage of skilled labour. The method is being adopted for its advantages in terms of speed, cost efficiency, and environmental impact, according to a CRISIL report.

The Indian pre-engineered buildings (PEB) industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% between Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2025, expanding from ₹130 billion to ₹210 billion during this period.