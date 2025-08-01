M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 36.2 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

M&B Engineering IPO Day 3: M&B Engineering launched its initial public offering (IPO) on July 30, 2025, with the subscription window closing on August 1, 2025. The IPO, with a price range of ₹366– ₹385 per share, includes a new issue of ₹275 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore from promoters.

On Day 3, stock market investors subscribed 36.2 times to the M&B Engineering IPO, with total bids of 35,47,18,980, or more than 35.4 crore equity shares, according to BSE data at 7pm.

Out of the three investor segments, the public issue was subscribed 32.55 times in the retail category with 5,76,25,860 shares. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 36.72 times with 19,50,38,078 shares, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 38.24 times with 10,15,62,106 shares.

M&B Engineering IPO Day 3: Latest GMP

As of Friday, August 1, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the M&B Engineering IPO stood at ₹49 per share. With the upper price band for the issue at ₹385, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹434, a listing premium of 12.73 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

M&B Engineering IPO Day 3: IPO details M&B Engineering's IPO comprises a new issuance of equity shares worth ₹275 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹375 crore by its promoters.

The firm has announced that 75 per cent of the offer size is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent to retail investors.

M&B Engineering Limited has issued 75,74,026 equity shares to 24 anchor investors, securing ₹291.60 crores ahead of its IPO at an upper band of ₹385 per share.

The funds from the new issuance will be allocated for buying machinery and equipment for the company's manufacturing facilities, repaying debts, covering working capital needs, and supporting overall corporate activities.