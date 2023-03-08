MCON Rasayan India IPO Day 2: Issue oversubscribed 74.45x, check GMP signals2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:56 PM IST
- The initial public offering (IPO) of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. began on March 6 and ends on March 10.
The initial public offering (IPO) of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. began on March 6 and ends on March 10. The company's total issue size comprised 17,10,000 equity shares. The price range was set by the firm at Rs. 40 per share. The MCON Rasayan IPO received a 74.45 times oversubscription on day 2. On March 8, 2023, the public offering received 115.87 times as many retail subscriptions as well as 33.03 times as many NII subscriptions.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×