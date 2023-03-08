MCON Rasayan India IPO Day 2: Issue oversubscribed 74.45x, check GMP signals

The grey market premium (GMP) trading typically begins 3–4 days before the IPO opens and lasts until the listing day; in the case of the MCON Rasayan IPO, the GMP began on February 27, 2023, at a price of ₹27. However, MCON Rasayan India latest IPO GMP today is ₹26 and considering the price band of ₹40, the proposed listing price for the MCON Rasayan India SME IPO is ₹66 (today's GMP + issue price of ₹40). Hence, a listing premium of a very significant and substantial 65% over the listing price can be seen in the estimated gain/loss per share for MCON Rasayan India Limited.