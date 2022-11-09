Medanta operator Global Health IPO's share allotment likely this week. Check latest GMP2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:25 AM IST
- Global Health, under the ‘Medanta brand’, operates five hospitals in five cities
The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer that closed on Monday, November 7, 2022.