The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022. The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer that closed on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The public issue received bids for 44.79 crore shares against 4.67 crore shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 28.64 times, while the portion for the non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times and that of the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 88%.

As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹23 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Founded by renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan, Global Health Ltd is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the north and east regions of India. Under the ‘Medanta brand’, it operates five hospitals in five cities.

It provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engage over 1,300 doctors. Core specialties include cardiology, cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics.

Its flagship Gurugram facility was ranked as the best private hospital in India for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and was the only Indian private hospital to be featured in the list of top 200 global hospitals in 2021.

Global Health IPO comprised a fresh issue worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 5.08 crore equity shares by promoters. Among the selling shareholders are -- Anant Investments and Sunil Sachdeva. The company planned to raise about ₹2,205 crore from the issue. Global Health is the country's largest IPO in the hospital sector.

According to Anand Rathi's IPO note, Global Health has good operating metrics and a financial profile with topline and margin increasing over years. When compared to its listed peers, Medanta is fairly valued.