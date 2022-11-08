The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates a chain of hospitals under the Medanta brand, was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer that closed on on Monday, November 9, 2022. The public issue received bids for 44.79 crore shares against 4.67 crore shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 28.64 times, while the portion for the non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times and that of the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 88%.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done next week on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.

As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹14 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Global Health IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5,07,61,000 equity shares. The offer had a price range of ₹319-336 a share. Last week, Global Health said it has mobilised ₹662 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the north and east regions of India.

Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. The three-day long initial share sale of the company had opened for public subscription on Thursday, November 3, 2022.