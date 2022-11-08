Medanta operator Global Health IPO: Check GMP, share allotment, listing date details2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates a chain of hospitals under the Medanta brand, was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer that closed on on Monday, November 9, 2022. The public issue received bids for 44.79 crore shares against 4.67 crore shares on offer, according to the NSE data.