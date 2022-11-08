The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done next week on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}