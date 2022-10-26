Medanta Hospital Chain IPO's date announced, issue to open next week. Details inside2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- Global Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and OFS of up to 5.08 crore shares
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public subscription next week on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and the issue will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health Limited, which operates and manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public subscription next week on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and the issue will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.
The initial share sale consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares by the company's shareholders and promoters.
The initial share sale consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares by the company's shareholders and promoters.
The firm intends to utilize funds from the proceeds to repay loans by its arm Global Health Patliputra Pvt. Ltd and Medanta Holdings Pvt. Ltd by investing via debt or equity infusion.
The firm intends to utilize funds from the proceeds to repay loans by its arm Global Health Patliputra Pvt. Ltd and Medanta Holdings Pvt. Ltd by investing via debt or equity infusion.
Cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan founded Medanta in 2004. Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the North and East regions of India.
Cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan founded Medanta in 2004. Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the North and East regions of India.
Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. In addition, one hospital is under construction in Noida. The company had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year.
Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. In addition, one hospital is under construction in Noida. The company had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year.
Private equity investors such as Carlyle Group through its affiliate, Anant Investments, and Temasek Holdings via its affiliate, Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte Ltd, hold minority stakes—25.67% and 17%, respectively—in Global Health, while Trehan has a 35% stake, Medanta co-founder Sunil Sachdeva 13.43%, RJ Corp Ltd 3.95% and Agio Image Ltd 1.97%.
Private equity investors such as Carlyle Group through its affiliate, Anant Investments, and Temasek Holdings via its affiliate, Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte Ltd, hold minority stakes—25.67% and 17%, respectively—in Global Health, while Trehan has a 35% stake, Medanta co-founder Sunil Sachdeva 13.43%, RJ Corp Ltd 3.95% and Agio Image Ltd 1.97%.
Upon operation of its Noida hospital in fiscal 2025, the company's total installed beds are expected to exceed 3,500. As part of its growth strategies, the company also intends to capitalise on medical tourism. The company reported a total income of ₹2,206 crore and a profit of ₹196 crore in FY22.
Upon operation of its Noida hospital in fiscal 2025, the company's total installed beds are expected to exceed 3,500. As part of its growth strategies, the company also intends to capitalise on medical tourism. The company reported a total income of ₹2,206 crore and a profit of ₹196 crore in FY22.
Kotal Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the the IPO. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the public issue. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Kotal Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the the IPO. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the public issue. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.