Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. In addition, one hospital is under construction in Noida. The company had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year.