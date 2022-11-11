Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Medanta operator Global Health IPO allotment today. GMP, how to check status

Medanta operator Global Health IPO allotment today. GMP, how to check status

2 min read . 06:25 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Medanta IPO GMP today is 23, say market observers.

  • Global Health IPO allotment status can be checked online at BSE website — bseindia.com

Medanta IPO allotment date: The finalisation of Share allocation for the initial public offer (IPO) of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd is most likely today. As per the tentative schedule of this popularly known Medanta IPO, allotment date is most likely on 11th November 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of share allotment, bidders are advised to check Medanta IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. KFin Technologies Limited have been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Global Health IPO has surged ahead of share allocation date. According to market observers, shares of Global Health Ltd are available at a premium of 23 in grey market today.

As per the market observers, Medanta IPO or Global Health IPO GMP today is 23, which is 3 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 20. They expected further improvement in Medanta operator Global Health IPO GMP as overall sentiment on Dalal Street is still positive.

Medanta IPO allotment status: How to check online

Bidders can check their application status online on BSE website on on KFin Tech. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

As mentioned above, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Global Health IPO;

3] Enter your Global Health IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Global Health IPO allotment status on BSE will become available.

Global Health IPO allotment status check KFintech

Bidders need to login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Click at Global Health IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your Global Health IPO allotment status will become visible on your computer screen or on your smartphone's or android phone's screen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
