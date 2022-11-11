Medanta operator Global Health IPO allotment today. GMP, how to check status

Medanta IPO allotment date: The finalisation of Share allocation for the initial public offer (IPO) of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd is most likely today. As per the tentative schedule of this popularly known Medanta IPO, allotment date is most likely on 11th November 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of share allotment, bidders are advised to check Medanta IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. KFin Technologies Limited have been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Global Health IPO has surged ahead of share allocation date. According to market observers, shares of Global Health Ltd are available at a premium of ₹23 in grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}