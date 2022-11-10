The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer on Monday. The IPO received bids for 44.79 crore shares against 4.67 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022.

As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹15 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The company mobilised ₹662 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue that opened for public subscription last week on Thursday. The company decided to allocate 1.97 crore equity shares at ₹336 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to about ₹662 crore.

Government of Singapore, Nomura, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Max Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5,07,61,000 equity shares. The offer had a price range of ₹319-336 a share. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and for general corporate purposes. Global Health's IPO is the largest ever in the hospital space in India till date.

Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the north and east regions of India. The company registered a total income of ₹2,205.8 crore and a profit of ₹196 crore in FY22.