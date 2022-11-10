Medanta operator Global Health IPO: GMP ahead of share allotment tomorrow

The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, was subscribed 9.58 times on the last day of the offer on Monday. The IPO received bids for 44.79 crore shares against 4.67 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. The finalization of basis of share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}