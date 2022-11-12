Global Health IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5,07,61,000 equity shares. The offer had a price range of ₹319-336 a share. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and for general corporate purposes. Global Health's IPO is the largest ever in the hospital space in India till date.