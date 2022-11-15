Medanta operator Global Health IPO: GMP rises ahead of shares listing

The finalisation of the share allotment of Medanta operator Global Health IPO has taken place and now all eyes are on the company's shares listing. The company's shares are expected to list on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE tomorrow i.e., Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹30 in the grey market today, up from ₹23 in the previous session.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}