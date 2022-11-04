Medanta operator Global Health IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of issue2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 08:57 AM IST
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, received 26% subscription on the first day of offer on Thursday. The public issue that opened for public subscription on November 3, 2022 will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.