Medanta operator Global Health IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of issue

Medanta operator Global Health IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,07,61,000 equity shares. Its price range is at ₹319-336 a share. Global Health on Wednesday said it has mobilised ₹662 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch ₹2,206 crore through the IPO. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and general corporate purposes.