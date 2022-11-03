Medanta operator Global Health's IPO launches today. Should you apply? Check latest GMP2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Global Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, and an OFS of up to 5.08 crore equity shares
Global Health Limited, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Wednesday said it has mobilised ₹662 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday. The company has set a price band of ₹319-336 a share for the the initial share sale which will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Global Health Limited, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Wednesday said it has mobilised ₹662 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday. The company has set a price band of ₹319-336 a share for the the initial share sale which will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022.
As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹19 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
As per market observers, Global Health shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹19 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Global Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch ₹2,206 crore through the IPO. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and general corporate purposes.
Global Health IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch ₹2,206 crore through the IPO. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt and general corporate purposes.
Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the north and east regions of India.
Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in the north and east regions of India.
“Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has leveraged its largescale hospitals with world-class infrastructure, high-end medical equipment, and technology to record decent operational and financial performance. In view of GHL’s strong clinical expertise, focus on clinical research and academics, focus on under-served areas with dense population, presence in top capital cities of large states, decent brand equity, experienced management team and valuation comfort, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue," said Reliance Securities.
“Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has leveraged its largescale hospitals with world-class infrastructure, high-end medical equipment, and technology to record decent operational and financial performance. In view of GHL’s strong clinical expertise, focus on clinical research and academics, focus on under-served areas with dense population, presence in top capital cities of large states, decent brand equity, experienced management team and valuation comfort, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue," said Reliance Securities.
Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna.
Global Health, backed by private equity investors such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna.
“With bed capacity extended to 3,500 beds and a strong focus on clinical research and expertise, the company is expected to post consistent double-digit revenue growth in the coming years. The company’s profitability will consistently improve as operating performance of new hospitals gets better. Further, the company has higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and higher margins as compared to some listed companies in the hospital space. A the upper end of the price band, which is at discount to some of the large players in the space," said Sharekhan.
“With bed capacity extended to 3,500 beds and a strong focus on clinical research and expertise, the company is expected to post consistent double-digit revenue growth in the coming years. The company’s profitability will consistently improve as operating performance of new hospitals gets better. Further, the company has higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and higher margins as compared to some listed companies in the hospital space. A the upper end of the price band, which is at discount to some of the large players in the space," said Sharekhan.