Shares of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today as Global Health IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, Medanta share listing date has been finalised on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 and equity shares of Global Health Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).

Global Health IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market is signaling positive debut of Global Health shares. As per the market observers, Global Health IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting that Medanta operator Global Health share price would open around ₹366 ( ₹336 + ₹30), which is around 9 per cent higher from Global Health IPO price band of ₹319 to ₹330 per equity share. In other words, grey market is also signaling that Medanta share price opening may not give double digit premium to the allottees.

Experts on Global Health share price opening

According to stock market experts, favourable market conditions and a brand image may pique the interest of investors. Expecting 'positive' debut of Global Health shares, they said that Global Health shares may list in the range of ₹340 to ₹380 apiece levels.

Speaking on Medanta share price listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Amid multiple IPOs which were open for subscription in past days, many IPOs got a dull response. Global Healthcare too witnessed subdued subscriptions, mainly from retail & HNI investors, as the issue looked fully priced. However, favourable market conditions and a brand image may pique the interest of investors. Furthermore, healthcare stocks have recently performed well. We can anticipate a positive listing in the range of ₹350 to ₹370, rewarding investors fairly."

On Global Health share price listing price prediction, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Stock market opening bell holds key as the stock may open around ₹380 in case of strong opening. However, in case of weak market opening, Global Health share may open at around ₹340 apiece levels."

Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "A mute listing of Global Health IPO is expected because there was much not for the investor on the table in terms of valuation, less than standard subscription numbers, and the nature of the major proportion in this issue being OFS."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.