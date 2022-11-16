Medanta operator Global Health IPO shares may have a positive debut, say experts

Shares of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today as Global Health IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, Medanta share listing date has been finalised on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 and equity shares of Global Health Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).

