Medanta operator Global Health IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of listing date2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:28 AM IST
- Medanta IPO GMP today is ₹23, say market observers
Medanta operator Global Health IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for Global Health IPO or Medanta IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th November 2022. The public issue worth ₹2,205.57 crore was subscribed 9.58 times in three days of bidding from 3rd to 7th November 2022. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping signals in regard to listing premium one can expect from the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Global Health Ltd that operates multi-speciality Medanta Hospital chain in India, are available at a premium of ₹23 in grey market today.