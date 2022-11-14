Medanta operator Global Health IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of listing date

Global Health IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Medanta operator Global Health IPO GMP today is ₹23, which is ₹3 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹20. They said that market is expecting gap up opening today and there was trend reversal on Friday as well. So, these all factors are working in favour of the Global Health share price in grey market. However, they maintained that such GMP is much below its issue price of ₹319 to ₹336 per equity shares. They said that such GMP is a signal that Global Health shares may have a 'moderate' listing on Wednesday this week.